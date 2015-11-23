Popular

Unofficial Remote Play app lets you play your PS4 on your PC

By

Hachids83e17uzq14cuj

Sony's Remote Play lets you stream your PS4 to your Vita handheld. A cool feature. And someone's got it working on PC. Now you can try playing Destiny with a mouse and keyboard (though lag may prove prohibitive). Someone will surely find a use for this. Developer Twisted is the brains behind this totally unofficial project.

You can see a video of it in action here. Impressive stuff.

The price point will be around £6.50/$10. "I’d like to work on this project full time, adding features, getting it stable and porting it to other platforms which I know a lot of you want," he says. "The only way to support this is to charge for the app, all my previous projects have been free and I don’t want to have to but sadly its the only way to support my living costs."

Via PCGamesN

Andy Kelly

