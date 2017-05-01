Unexplored: a real-time roguelike with advanced dungeon design

Developer Ludomotion describes Unexplored as a "roguelite that feels like a roguelike", but I'm going to throw caution to the wind and risk a severe telling off by the Procedural Police, and just describe it as a "roguelike"—oh great now I'm in a randomly assembled jail. It's been out for a little while now, but a new trailer for this top-down, real-time rogue...thingy reminds me that it a) exists, and b) is apparently pretty good.

So, what's Unexplored? It's a real-time dungeon crawler, but with advanced procedural level generation that results in more interesting, well-designed environments than in your average, relatively rigid roguelike. There are even procedurally generated puzzles, something that the following video, exploring the dungeon design, goes into.

"Part of Unexplored’s allure," the Steam description elaborates, "is the way it generates the dungeons. Not just the levels themselves, but all the dungeons in their entirety. The game knows what you’ll face on the deepest levels even before you start wandering the first one. So, it will provide you with hints, keys and notes about what to expect down the line".

You can find Unexplored on Steam here.