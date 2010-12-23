UK Christmas bonanza - Day 10: Win a 64GB USB 3.0 drive

We're up to day ten of our massive Yuletide give away. If knowledge is power then today's prize will bring power to your pockets. We're giving away a DataTraveller Ultimate 64GB USB drive worth £173. It's light, portable, and thanks to its USB 3.0 interface, blindingly fast. Read on for your chance to win.

The Kingston DataTraveller Ultimate 64GB USB Drive is a great way to safely move huge amounts of data. If your system can support it, the USB 3.0 interface will let you transfer information at a remarkable pace, with a read speed of up to 80 MB/s, and a write speed of up to 60 MB/s. Don't worry if you don't have a 3.0 port, the included Y-cable can be used to connect the device with ordinary systems, and is still stunningly fast. Here's an overview.



Colour — Glossy white with aluminium



Dimensions — 2.90” x 0.87” x 0.63” (73.70 mm x 22.20 mm x 16.10 mm)



Operating Temperature — 32° to 140° F (0° to 60° C)



Storage Temperature — -4° to 185° F (-20° to 85° C)



Practical — durable casing with a solid lanyard loop



We've come a long way from cave scrawls and papyrus. Now we can fit thousands of encyclopaedias onto one tiny stick, which begs the question: where do we go from here? To win, come up with a method of sharing information that we'll be using in one hundred years time. The must unconventional and inventive entry will take the prize. Post your answers in the comments below, and remember that you must live in the UK to enter. We'll update this post with the winner tomorrow.

Come back tomorrow for a chance to win one of three Radeon 5770 IceQ graphics cards, and on Christmas Day for a chance to win our star prize, a Corsair 240GB SSD drive worth £375.

Winner: Hydrogoo