Ubisoft's open-world racing game The Crew 2 is free to play this weekend

If you haven't yet played Ubisoft's open-world racing game The Crew 2 and want to see what all the fuss is about, you can jump into the game right now and drive your face off all weekend, for free. To take part, just pop 'round to Steam or the Ubisoft Store and click where it tells you.

The Crew 2 is on sale for 67 percent off on both platforms (that's $20 for the standard edition), so if you enjoy your free time behind the wheel this is also a good time to spring for the full game. If you do, any progress you've made during the freebie, and you'll also be given a Ford GT 2005 – Touring Car Edition vehicle as a free bonus. The sale price is good until December 20.