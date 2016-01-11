Ubisoft confirms that For Honor will have a full single-player campaign

For Honor was unveiled at E3 2015 as a four-on-four melee battle game in which Knights, Samurais, and Vikings smack the holy hell out of each other with various sorts of vicious-looking blunt and bladed weapons. It had fairly obvious echoes of games like War of the Roses and Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, albeit on a smaller scale, including what appeared to be a very clear focus on multiplayer. In a recently-released “Producer Highlights” video, however, Producer Stephane Cardin confirmed that there will be a full solo campaign as well.

The existence of a single-player mode, as noted by IGN, was actually touched on at E3, but went largely unnoticed and hasn't really come up since. “One of the big questions we receive in feedback is about the solo campaign,” Cardin says in the video. “We said that we will have a solo campaign, and I can promise you that we will have a solo campaign. It's one of the key subjects we are working on, on the floor. I can't wait to show stuff to you guys, and we'll do it as early as possible, like we did with the multiplayer.”

For Honor isn't going to be a fantasy game—no spell casting, dragon-slaying, or other such shenanigans—and so my guess is that we'll get three separate campaigns, one for each warrior, rather than something that throws them all into a bag and then shakes it up. Anything's possible, though; after all, Cardin also thinks the Canadiens are going to win the Cup in 2016.

We got to spend a bit of hands-on time with For Honor at E3, which you may dig into here. There's currently no release date, but you can learn a bit more about what Ubisoft has cooking at forhonor.ubisoft.com.