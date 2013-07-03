Ubisoft accounts hacked, email addresses and passwords compromised

This is becoming increasingly routine: an online service has been hacked; usernames, emails and encrypted passwords have been compromised; no personal payment information has been taken. The standard drill, basically. This time it's Ubisoft that's been hit; affecting users' web and uPlay account. Clearly someone took the premise of Watch Dogs a little too seriously.

Ubisoft addressed the breach in an email to their users:

"We recently found that one of our Web sites was exploited to gain unauthorised access to some of our online systems. We instantly took steps to close off this access, investigate the incident and begin restoring the integrity of any compromised systems.

"During this process, we learned that data had been illegally accessed from our account database, including user names, email addresses and encrypted passwords. Please note that no personal payment information is stored with Ubisoft, meaning your debit/credit card information was safe from this intrusion."

As always: change your passwords, along with any for other services with the same email/password combo. It's increasingly easy to become blasé about what is now a standard part of the digital experience, but it's always better to be safe. After all, you don't want some hacker spending all your precious uPlay points on pointless wallpaper rewards.