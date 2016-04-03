Typing meets action adventure in Epistory - Typing Chronicles

Epistory - Typing Chronicles is a game that mixes typing (think Typing of the Dead, or Mavis Beacon) with action-adventurey roleplaying. Also, you play as a character riding on the back of a fox for some reason. It turns out this is enough to pique my interest. You're fighting insects in an origami world, in Epistory, something you achieve by typing words using your actual keyboard—goodness, there's a lot going on in this game.

Here, watch this trailer:

Interestingly, the game supports a variety of keyboard layouts: QWERTY, QWERTZ, AZERTY, BEPO, Dvorak, Workman and Colemak (I've heard of, like, one of those). If you're not the best at typing—say, if you still do the one-finger thing—you might be pleased to hear that the difficulty is adaptive, shifting to suit your skills at keyboarding.

It's all very intriguing, it's won a bunch of awards, and Steam seems to like it—Epistory can be bought on there for around ten quid.