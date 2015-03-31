Turn Google Maps into a game of Pacman

Now you can gobble up pills across the streets of your home city!

Wait, no, not like that. I'm talking about the Pacman game that's currently available in Google Maps. In what I assume is some April Fools' thing, you can click a button on Google's frighteningly useful map service to turn any area of the world into a Pacman level.

In the picture above, Pacman is doing his thing across PC Gamer UK's hometown of Bath. I apologise to any local residents unable to retrieve organic kale from Waitrose due to all of the ghosts patrolling the streets.

To play, go to Google Maps, find a place that exists in the world and click the Pacman icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen.