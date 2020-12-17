Truck Simulator players can earn goodies for delivering gifts

The Christmas Giving event is set return to Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator today, with this year's theme being giving wisely. The Christmas Wise Giving event tasks European and US truckers with delivering gifts to the cities that need them the most while trying to their targets and, naturally, get themselves some rewards.

It's a community-driven event, and no I won't apologise for the pun, with both personal and community-earned rewards up for grabs. Personal rewards will come from making 15 deliveries in your new pseudo-Santa role and include a pretty cool Winter Blast paint job. Community goodies will be obtained when drivers collectively earn 350 Hearts and Gifts, given out for making deliveries to and from cities respectively. SCS Software hasn't shown off all the community rewards yet, but it did give us a sneak peek at a festive mug and present that you can store inside your truck's cabin.

(Image credit: SCS Software)

Hearts are awarded to cities for every 1000 deliveries made from it, while Gifts will be given to cities per 1000 deliveries received. These two goals will be compiled for the aforementioned community rewards, which go out to all participating truckers. Christmas mug for the cab, anyone?

It's a wholesome concept, and obviously taps into the core appeal of these games by allowing truckers to feel like the ultimate delivery man: all that's missing is the Santa costume.

The Christmas Wise Giving event kicks off later today with a developer stream at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT. The stream will be giving away Steam keys for the games, so it's worth checking out if you've yet to dive into what we think is one of the best open-world games on PC. The event ends on 17 January at 11:59 UTC, so plenty of time to get truckin' and spread some Christmas cheer.