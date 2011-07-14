Tribes Ascend to debut at QuakeCon

Hi-Rez Studios has announced that free-to-play shooter Tribes: Ascend will be playable at this year's QuakeCon. Attendees will be able to get some hands-on time with the sci-fi FPS, and register for a closed beta key. Read on for details.

As reported by VG24/7 , Hi-Rez Studios COO Todd Harris said: “QuakeCon has been called the Woodstock of gaming and we're thrilled to introduce Tribes: Ascend at this show,

QuakeCon has always delivered exceptional, competitive multiplayer gaming… for free; and that's our mission with Tribes: Ascend.”

The massive LAN party will take place August 4-7 in Dallas, Texas. Tribes: Ascend is due to launch later in 2011.