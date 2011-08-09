Trackmania 2: Canyon footage shows three perfect laps

Here's some lovely footage of Trackmania 2 shot by some folks on the beta, spotted on RPS . The absurdly smooth driving skills make us think that it might be a well-programmed bot doing the driving in this one. Every turn is nailed with unflinching perfection, which means we're free to coast along and enjoy the gorgeous new environments.

Like the first games, Trackmania 2 will ship with powerful editing tools that will let players create and share new tracks. The first game, TrackMania Nations Forever, is free to download from Steam . The sequel is due out later this year. Check out the official Trackmania 2: Canyon site for more.