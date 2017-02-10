Toukiden 2 trailers reveal the Chain Whip and the Sword & Shield

We noted, when the monster-slaying RPG Toukiden 2 was announced in January, that "it's easy to zone out on the story in games like this." After all, the real point is to run around inside lush fantasy worlds, putting boot and blade to everything you see until there's nothing left to kill. But for the benefit of those who care about such things, Koei Tecmo has revealed new details about the story, and also a couple of gameplay trailers showcasing some monster-mashing action.

The peaceful village of Mahoroba appears to be a pool of tranquility amidst the game's blasted landscapes, but in reality it is torn by conflict between the Samurai and the Imperial Guard, whose endless struggle for dominance threatens the settlement's future. In an effort to calm the situation, the Holy Mount sends in a force of Slayers, and even though nothing says "Hey guys, let's take a break and talk this out" like a bunch of guys calling themselves Slayers, their presence threatens to make things even worse. Can the new Slayer who mysteriously appeared on the outskirts of town unite these disparate factions?

"Forced to confront both internal and external conflicts, the player’s battle skills and strategic acumen will be put to the ultimate test. Toukiden 2 offers a multitude of diverse weapons to suit any combat style, including swords, spears, knives, gauntlets, chain-sickles (kusarigama), bows, clubs, polearms, and rifles," Koei Tecmo said. "Weapons can be personalized and enhanced with the assistance of the freed souls of fallen heroes, known as Mitama. Defeating larger foes will free Mitama from their Oni captors, and can then be used to empower the player’s weapon, armor, or the Demon Hand with boosts in Attack, Defense, Speed, Healing, and Control."

Control is actually a new addition to the Toukiden series, and gives players the ability to summon Oni—a kind of demonic spirit—to fight on their behalf. Also new are a pair of weapon types, the Sword & Shield and the Chain Whip, which can be seen in action in the videos below.

Toukiden 2 will be out in North America on March 21, and in Europe and Australia on March 24. Find out more at koeitecmoamerica.com.