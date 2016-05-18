Popular

Total War: Warhammer trailer sums up the entire package

By

With more footage of heroes, and the campaign map.

Total War: Warhammer has a lot of different potential players. There are the Total War fans who don't know much about Warhammer, the Warhammer fans who have never played Total War, and the strategy and fantasy fans that have never played Warhammer or Total War, but find themselves intrigued by moving images of giants punching whole units of cavalry to death.

The latest trailer provides an overview that might be of interest to any/all of the people above. It also offers more glimpses of the new campaign map, heroes and magic spells.

Total War: Warhammer is out next week, on May 24.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments