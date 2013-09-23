Total War: Rome 2's third patch launches another attack on performance and AI issues

The republic of Creative Assembly continue to work on the list of complaints presented to them by agitated gamers after the launch of Total War: Rome 2. Much like last time , Patch 3 makes changes throughout the game, focusing on key weaknesses in the formation, including performance and AI tweaks. CA have also focused fire on multiplayer, and claim to have significantly improved the online campaign speed, which will now be determined by the slowest player's machine. Patch 3 is currently in beta , and can be applied through the game's Steam properties menu. A general release should come later this week. You can see the full changelist below.

Technical and Performance Issues



Significant improvements to multiplayer campaign speed, which is now limited by the slowest players machine.

Frame Rate improvements on Campaign map on low spec Core2 Duo cpu's in windowed mode.

Fix for lock-ups reported on loading into battle in DirectX9.

Frame Rate improvements on Campaign map across all configurations when setting Effects Quality to Low or High.

Fix for minor stutters & terrain rendering glitches on some gpu's when rendering the terrain.

Fixed a bug in the Graphics Benchmark frame rate display that reported the wrong per-frame time.

LAN multiplayer modes are now accessible when Steam is in Offline mode.

Fix for graphics crash caused by changing the games screen resolution shortly after loading a new Campaign.

Fix for a crash when performing an agent action on a wounded/assassinated unit in Campaign modes.

Further campaign map optimisations.

Optimised fire and smoke effects on the campaign map (improving the frames per second on all graphics setting, especially during the late gameplay where all faction territories are revealed)

Fix in Multiplayer Campaign, after Player 1 offers diplomacy to Player 2, Player 2 made a counter offer, then cancelled the offer, which caused the game to lock up for Player 1.

Fix to prevent the games user interface from flickering when SLI is enabled.

Improved culling on the campaign map to prevent props (e.g. the pyramids) from disappearing when the camera was set to certain angles.

Improved the desktop icon for Total War: ROME II to support multiple resolutions.

Gameplay Improvements



When the player is attacked whilst in a minor settlement (not provincial capital), a new "Sally Forth" button is available on the pre-battle panel to fight the attackers in an open field battle.

All armies that are forced to retreat, and then are attacked, no longer have a *Baggage Train battle. It is a normal open field battle with any campaign generated penalties applied as before.

When an army in forced march is attacked on the Campaign Map, an ambush battle is now triggered, rather than a baggage train Victory Point battle .

Combined battles where there is no navy in the defending alliance do not have *Victory Points/Baggage Trains.

Combined battles where the defender has a navy will retain their Victory Point.

Victory Points have had their capture time increased by 3x their previous length.

Attacking AI is now more likely to prioritise taking Victory Points in Siege Battles / City Assault Battles.

AI controlled Agents are now more likely to act upon the player's settlements instead of standing around outside of them.

Fixed issue in battle AI which prevented siege assault groups from responding to nearby threats.

Fixed timing issue in battle AI which could cause the attacking AI in port sieges to stop updating.

Substantially reduced free hits from enemies in battles, when moving a unit through enemy units (without attacking them), so units can disengage with less penalty.

Smaller and depleted AI controlled forces are now less likely to survive auto-resolved battles in Campaign modes.

Cavalry can no longer capture Victory Points in battles while mounted. They can still neutralise the Victory Points if they were previously in enemy control, and capture Victory Points when dismounted.

The size / radius of capture points has been increased in Coastal battles.

Fix for some instances of passive AI during River Crossing battles, when the AI is defending.

Fixed issue which prevented reinforcement artillery ships deploying.

Fixed issue in Siege Battles where the AI attempted to use breaches and gates which they could not reach.

In Battles, the number of ranks now factor into bracing mass bonus for collision system, i.e. thin lines will make you lose your bracing bonus against cavalry charges from the front

Fixed chasing down of routers at the end of battles, so they engage in combat more often and can be killed more easily.

Satrapies can no longer sign peace treaties with the enemies of their overlord (but still able to automatically make peace if their overlord signs a peace treaty with the enemy) in Campaign modes.

Snow ground type now replaces grass in snow attrition areas of the battle map.

Units in Testudo formation will now respond to an order to attack city gates in a City Assault battles.

Men throwing torches to ignite gates in battles, now have less chance of failing to throw their torches and hit the gate, if ordered more than once to ignite the same gate.

AI houses can no longer secure promotions without first meeting the required age and rank in Campaign modes.

Removed old concealed by distance logic, that was incompatible with the newer visibility system. For example, units that are visible at range could look like they were hidden on their user interface, when they could be seen.

Pikemen can move out of melee when pike phalanx is active in battles. For example, If only one of the pikeman is attacked, the entire unit will no longer start to be unresponsive to orders.

Improved responsiveness of Siege Equipment when dropped and picked back up multiple times.

In Campaign modes, the number of siege equipment entries is now capped to be the length of the siege - 1

Further improvements to AI collision detection with Deployables in battle.

Units that charge while in formation (e.g. block formation) stop sooner on contact with the enemy, to reduce "blobbing" where units converge into a disorganised brawl.

Fixed bug with missile units on ships not firing on enemies reliably during battles.

Fixed bug with ship artillery not firing on buildings reliably in battles.

Fix for ships surviving on the campaign map after sinking on the battle map.

Fix missile ships getting stuck when targeting land units just outside of their range.

Reduced the chance of AI (enemy) reinforcements and the players reinforcements joining a battle from the same location and therefore engaging in combat instantly in battles from Campaign modes.

Balancing Changes



Hit points for all units have been increased in combat.

Melee defence has been reduced for most melee cavalry units and for some elite infantry units.

Reduced melee weapon damage in battles, and increased melee defence from shields.

Various trait effects are now working as intended.

Improved pike weapon damage balancing in battles.

Fatigue for running and being in combat has been increased in battles.

Further tweaks and rebalancing has been made to unit morale in battles.

Elite infantry morale has been reduced slightly during battles.

Experience level thresholds have been increased for units.

Special ability cool down times have been re-balanced in battles.

Building costs have been updated to reflect the changes in building effects in Campaign modes.

Morale bonuses from training and religious building chains have been reduced in Campaign modes. Instead, these buildings now give more varied bonuses to the units.

Cost of experience bonuses for Custom and Multiplayer battles have been reduced.

Squalor and food consumption have been rebalanced (reduction for higher-level buildings) in Campaign modes.

The Headhunt ability has been re-balanced in battles.

The charge bonus for Celtic, Briton and Germanic units have been reduced.

The masses of horses and men on the battlefield have been made more reasonable.

Reduced the mass of camel units in battle.

Usability Improvements