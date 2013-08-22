Total War: Rome 2 trailer shows multiplayer, explains interactive campaign map

I have a lot of sympathy for the tactics displayed in this latest Total War: Rome 2 video. The "send a bunch of guys into those other guys, I dunno, that'll probably work" strategy is a tried and tested favourite of mine. Although, admittedly it has failed on every single one of those tests. Still, this Let's Play provides a nice quick-look, if you're interested in the multiplayer portion of the game, and you'll learn plenty of details about the interactive campaign map, and how it can generate thousands of potential battlefields.

Total War: Rome 2 is due out on September 3rd.