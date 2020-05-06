Total War's free-to-play collectable card game gets its first gameplay trailer

Creative Assembly has announced that its grand strategy series Total War will be getting a free-to-play card game spin-off titled Total War: Elysium. A release date has not yet been announced, but the collectable card game will first launch on mobile and then make its way to PC at a later date.

In Total War: Elysium, players build decks and pick one of history's famous generals—each with their own unique playstyle. The game will feature rulers like Napoleon, who specialises in ranged tactics; Chinese Warlord Cao Cao, who supports a calculated and controlled method of attack; and the Viking shield-maiden Lagertha, who has an aggressive playstyle.

Cards in a player's deck represent different groups and artillery in their armies, like Jian sword guards, mangonels, and warships. The official trailer above shows a sneak-peak at the different types of cards, leaders, and abilities in action. Total War: Elysium will also have mid-game deck editing, a daybreak mechanic, and have both single-player and multiplayer modes.