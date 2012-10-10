Today's other news: TF2 Mann vs Machine getting an update, yet another Far Cry 3 trailer

By the time you are reading this, hundreds -- nay, thousands -- of brave XCOM soldiers have laid down their lives to defend the earth. Take a moment to contemplate their digital sacrifice, and then help yourself forget by emptying this shot glass of PC gaming news. Today's poison features some oak cask aged Far Cry 3 footage , and a full-bodied announcement of the first major update to Team Fortress 2's Mann vs Machine .
- Team Fortress 2's Mann vs Machine co-op mode is getting its first major update . The perfect way to take out your anger about the death of your best XCOM sniper on some goofy-looking robots with a few friends.
- Far Cry 3 has another insanity-laden trailer for us, to help remind you that you're not alone in the grief-driven psychotic spiral you've entered thinking about all of those good men and women you got killed fighting aliens.
- Project Eternity has raised enough stretch goal cash to unlock Barbarians and Ciphers. For another 200K gamers will get Paladins and the bard-like Chanters thrown onto the class heap. Just like the lifeless bodies of your brave... yes, I'm kind of emotional about my XCOM squad wipe, okay?!
- Of Orcs and Men is on the way, and we have the trailer to prove it. I won't come up with any kind of self-pitying tie-in for that one. I can get past this.
Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to walk to my car with this song playing .