TMNT: Out of the Shadows pre-alpha footage looks gnarly, radical and totally tubular, dude

IGN have got hold of the first proper in-game footage of Activision's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game - and it looks really rather promising. In fact, it looks like Batman: Arkham Asylum. Only greener. And with four-player co-op. The video, below, shows off five minutes of henchman-pummelling action, with Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo using their oddly realistic half-shells to full effect.

Sadly there's no sign of Splinter, Shredder, April O'Neil, Krang or Bebop and Rocksteady yet, all of which we hope make an appearance so we can see what photo-realism does to their cartoon faces. Out of the Shadows - which doesn't have anything to do with the upcoming movie, by the way - is due out this Summer. Here's what it looks like at the moment: