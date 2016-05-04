Titanfall developer Respawn is working on a new Star Wars game

Electronic Arts has announced that Titanfall studio Respawn Entertainment is working on a new third-person action-adventure game set in the Star Wars universe. Details beyond that haven't been revealed, but Respawn's Stig Asmussen, who's leading the project, promised to “pay respect to the Star Wars legacy at all times.”

“Fans should expect the exemplary level of quality first established at Respawn with Titanfall, a game that epitomizes our studio’s dedication to slick, larger-than-life action and fun, groundbreaking mechanics,” he wrote. Describing the Star Wars universe as “an unparalleled playground to design within,” he added, “We have already planted the seeds by assembling a small, but incredibly talented team, ready for the amazing journey that lies ahead.”

Prior to joining Respawn in 2014, Asmussen worked as an artist and designer on the first three God of War games, as well as the 2011 Mortal Kombat reboot.