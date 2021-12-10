Tiny Tina's Wonderlands story trailer is predictably manic

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands got a substantial new trailer during The Game Awards, focusing on the Borderlands offshoot's tabletop-infused fantasy story. That's it above, and as you will definitely find out, it's extremely colorful.

A handful of key cast members are newly outlined too, aside from Tiny Tina. The Dragon Lord is an evil necromancer created by Tiny Tina herself, and is hellbent on conquering Wonderlands. Valentine is a rogue who seems to walk the line between "dashing rogue" and "washed-up low-rent space pirate," according to Gearbox itself. There's also Frette and Torgue: Frette is Valentine's accounting bot sidekick, while Torgue is a half-bard with a magic lute and outsize affection for guns.