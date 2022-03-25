How to enable crossplay in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is out in the wild and like in previous Borderlands games, you can play with pals. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands crossplay is fully enabled, so players across PC, Xbox and PlayStation can band together to take down the Dragon Lord and visit homely villages like Buttsville. It's not as easy as turning it on and jumping in together right away, though, so let's take a look at how to enable crossplay.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands crossplay: how to play co-op with console buddies

Despite being more of a fantasy RPG, there's still plenty of looter-shooter action in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and you can play with up to four friends. Interestingly, you can choose whether loot is squared away equally between teammates or, if you're cunning, you can play a bit of "if you're not fast, you're last" with your so-called "friends".

You can choose whether you want to matchmake or invite friends only when playing co-op but first, you'll need to get through the opening prologue. Once you've unlocked the War, which is essentially shields, co-op will be enabled and your pals can join you on your quest. To get crossplay working, head into the Network and Social tab and you'll find that you can toggle it on and off.

(Image credit: Lauren A/ Gearbox)

After that, open up your Social menu to search for pals and invite them into your game, or select matchmaking to be paired with players close to your level. You can also choose a status like Help Not Wanted, Main Quest, Farming Loot, and more, so your team knows exactly what you're after. You can also make your group private or open to friends, and you'll want to toggle Trade Requests to "on" so you can swap loot around.