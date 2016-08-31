The new Titan Quest Anniversary Edition is free on Steam for owners of the original

The recently-renamed THQ Nordic is continuing its efforts to breathe new life into old brands with the release of Titan Quest Anniversary Edition. The heavily-updated version of the sorely-underrated Iron Lore action-RPG includes both the original game and the Immoral Throne expansion, and if you happen to own one of the previous releases of the game on Steam, you get it for free.

The full anniversary edition changelog is available here, but it's stupidly huge (ten years of updates will do that), so here are the high points:

Restored and improved multiplayer functionality, including new features like a built-in voice chat and NAT resolving for best multiplayer connectivity

Support for more resolutions, larger camera distance and scaleable UI size

Improved performance and general stability

Support for modders through new modding options and a fully integrated Steam Workshop

Complete balance rework with improvements to all Masteries, damage types, unique items and sets

Countless bug fixes and other improvements, including ten years’ worth of community fixes

Increased challenges and rewards for larger parties and on higher difficulty levels

Dozens of new heroes and bosses to encounter Improved enemy and pet AI

Quality of life features like higher stack limits, quick item pickup, a larger stash and a speed setting

Reduced cheating with curbed exploits, removal of test items and mod comparison in multiplayer

Steam Friend Invites

Steam Achievements

Steam Trading Cards

Titan Quest was a really good action-RPG that, despite largely positive reviews, suffered a rough launch and never really caught on. Iron Lore went under shortly after the release of the Immortal Throne expansion, and that was the end of it—although on the bright(ish) side, that failure ultimately led to the creation of Grim Dawn, another top-notch ARPG.

For those of you who don't have Titan Quest in your Steam library, the Anniversary Edition is still awfully cheap: It's on sale for 75 percent off on Steam and GOG, dropping it to $5/£4.50, until September 7.