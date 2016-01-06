Thomas the Tank Engine rains fire upon Fallout 4

Here's a mod that answers two questions. When will someone get round to modding Thomas the Tank Engine into Fallout 4? And what's next for the Fallout 4 NPC wars series? Really Useful Fallout by 'Well obviously Trainwiz did it' replaces deathclaws, vertibirds, mini-nukes, missiles, Liberty Prime and "one of the Flight Helmets, I don't know which, it's a surprise" with the little blue scamp.

Trainwiz (and Friends) was the madman responsible for replacing Skyrim's Alduin with Thomas. Though Thomas no longer has the Thuum, he can still eat your entrails and stalk your nightmares.

Next up: 1,000 tank engines vs. Randy Savage.

Thanks, Eurogamer.