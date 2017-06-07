This interactive map makes it easy to remember where the damn plane went in Battlegrounds

A good strategy is just as deadly as a quick trigger finger in Playerunknown's Battlegrounds. And If you've played for long enough, you've definitely found yourself desperately trying to remember which angle the plane that everyone parachutes from crossed the map. It's an important piece of information, since knowing which buildings were near the flightpath lets you determine how likely they are to be already looted or, much worse, whether they might house campers waiting to murder you.

Fortunately 'stiknork' on Reddit has finally done something about the problem. Their website, PUBG Plane Path, provides an interactive map with a bevy of useful tools including the ability to quickly trace the plane's flightpath so you can easily remember which areas of the map are going to be dense with enemy players. Not only that, but it also shows which common vehicle spawns fall under that flightpath, and shows the limits of how far players can parachute away from the plane.

For Battlegrounds players who want every advantage in a match, this tool is absolutely a must. Keeping it open in a second monitor not only lets you quickly reference the plane's flightpath at any time, but also see some other useful information like when the new safe zones will spawn and how much damage being caught in the deadly electric field will cause you as the round progresses.

Finally, no more having to approach an area of the map and have no idea if you're walking into a warzone because you forgot to remember which direction the plane crossed over the island. Be sure to check out the map here and if you have any suggestions or feedback, you can bring them up in this Reddit thread.