This huge badger from Baldur's Gate 3 belongs everywhere

Earlier today I shared a screenshot with my PC Gamer pals of a badger taking a wee rest in Baldur's Gate 3. It quickly spiralled into an obsession that has taken up the rest of the day and filled our Slack with badgers, courtesy of Nat, Chris, James and Andy Kelly. Here are the fruits of this obsession.

Welcome to The Badger Zone

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Finally, a friend for sad Keanu. Don't worry mate, we actually thought you were pretty good in Cyberpunk!

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The badger is mostly a Ross, but after a few drinks he's definitely a Joey.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Badgers are actually excellent builders, using their sharp teeth to saw through trees that they then add to their elaborate dams. It's pretty tricky, which is why they use their distinctive tails to help them balance. How industrious!

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

"Hey you, you're finally awake."

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

I bet Alan Moore would love this.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

OK, this time I'll give you a real badger fact. Or at least lore from a fantasy universe. There is actually a house in A Song of Ice and Fire, House Lydden, that's all about badgers. Can't get enough of them. Its castle is called Deep Den, and it's got a lovely badger on its house crest.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Blending in perfectly.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Name a more iconic duo.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Probably safe to call the meeting now.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Nonchalantly breaking City 17's rules about badgers on trains—what a badass. No wonder everyone's giving him a wide berth.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Zagreus has a new dad.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The bigger the badger, the better.

(Image credit: Larian)

I know we haven't mentioned Valheim in a few minutes, so here you go.

Before I run off to do weekend things, I leave you with one last gift: my resting badger, so that you can spread him far and wide. Treat him well, please. He's had a busy day.