This EVGA RTX 2070 is $60 off right now

The first of Nvidia's ray-tracing graphics cards are out—and they're pretty expensive. The RTX 2070 is the cheapest of the bunch, and it still costs $600 new. In what might be the first sale of an RTX card, EVGA's 2070 is $539.99 ($60 off) right now using today's eBay coupon.

This model has a boost clock of 1725MHz, 2304 CUDA cores, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and custom 'Hydro Dynamic Bearing' fans to reduce noise. It's sold through EVGA's eBay store, and you can get it from the link below.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 | $539.99 ($60 off)

In what might be the first sale of an RTX card, this 2070 is $60 off the original price from EVGA's eBay store. You have to use coupon code PICKUPTEN at checkout to get the discount. Buy at eBay (Posted: 10/25)



