This Cyberpunk 2077 mod makes Night City's weather appropriately crap

When Cyberpunk 2077's Night City was first shown off, a lot of people seemed to be surprised about just how sunny it was. Bright blue skies is not what the mind immediately conjures up when you think of dystopian cyberpunk cities, even if they are in the California desert. If you never quite got over this, there is of course a mod for what ails you.

Cyberpunk 2077 mods (Image credit: CD Projekt/xRevo94) Cyberpunk 2077's modding scene is still in its infancy, but we've picked out a few of the best from the early selection. Check out the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods.

I think there's room for more sunshine in cyberpunk, but I'm also Scottish, which means I just freak out at the sight of all that open space up there—where the heck are all the clouds? It's unnatural. Essenthy's Climate Change mod means I can escape the terror of the great blue void by replacing it with something a bit gloomier.

Instead of sunshine, you can enjoy fog, pollution, toxic fog, clouds, overcast and the most cyberpunk of them all: plain rain. All of this foul weather appears normally without the mod, but picking one will make it the default, replacing sunny weather entirely. You'll still see other kinds of weather, so you won't be stuck with your choice, but that will become the most common type.

Creator Essenthy notes that the mod doesn't work in North Side, for some reason, and can be spotty in the Badlands. They hope to find a solution once more advanced modding tools become available.

The oppressive basic and toxic fog settings are my personal favourites, calling to mind Blade Runner 2049. That's when Night City looks as malevolent as it really is. Perfect weather for crime.