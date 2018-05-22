This 120GB SSD is just $30 right now

Solid State Drives continue to become cheaper and cheaper. Last month, Kingston's 128GB SSD dropped to just $36 on Amazon, and now there's an even cheaper drive—the Team Group L5 LITE 3D.

This particular SSD has 120GB of storage, and uses 3D NAND to improve performance and reliability. 120GB isn't a lot of space, but it's enough for your OS and a few apps at least. Or you could try turning it into an SSD cache for you HDD.

The product page lists read speeds of up to 470MB/s, and a maximum write speed of 300 MB/s. That isn't the fastest performance we've seen on SATA SSDs, but the drive will still outmatch spinning hard disks by a significant margin.

You can buy the Team Group L5 Lite 3D from Newegg for $29.99. No coupon code is required.

