Thief gameplay video: maxed settings at 2560x1440 on LPC

The Large Pixel Collider—our "ridiculously overpowered because we can" super machine—considered mining Bitcoin for a while, but with that mountain crumbling, it's taken to indiscriminately swiping shiny objects in Thief. We sneaked into its clock tower lair to capture some video at 1440p with the settings cranked as high as they go.

We built the LPC with help from Digital Storm to record super high-end video like this one. So far, we've hit the Titanfall beta, Max Payne 3, Metro: Last Light, and Arma 3. There's much more to come—drop suggestions in the comments!