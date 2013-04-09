Thief dev assures that "PC version isn't just a copy of the console version"

Eidos Montreal would make terrible sneaks. Since the announcement of Thief , they've been revealing themselves all over the place, discussing, teasing, and more often than not reassuring people about their plans for the reboot. Garrett would be turning in his grave over all this attention. If he were dead. Which he's not. Because they're making a new game.

Their latest appearance is an interview with Strategy Informer , in which producer Stephane Roy talks about Eidos Montreal's plans for the PC version of the game.

"No doubt on our side the PC version is extremely important," Roy said. "Just playing Thief with a keyboard and mouse it's different so we must make sure we support that well. For making the PC version we think like a PC gamer, for consoles it's a different type of beast. It's one of our goals to make sure that the PC version isn't just a copy of the console version."

Admittedly, if you take the literal meaning, it's not the most inspiring example of PC commitment that Roy could have picked. Yes, playing on a keyboard and mouse is different, so yes, you should probably support that. The more reassuring reading would be that he's pointing out just how different the control systems are, and is planning to build a sensible control scheme and UI to take advantage of that.

Certainly Square Enix's recent PC support would suggest there's no cause for concern. While it's not yet been announced if Nixxes - who worked on the stellar PC versions of Tomb Raider, Sleeping Dogs and Eidos Montreal's own Deus Ex: Human Revolution - will be on hand for the Thief reboot, SE have repeatedly shown that they care about providing quality PC ports to players of their games.

Elsewhere in the interview , Roy revealed how Eidos Montreal would be handling the more magical elements of the series. "For this one we decided not to be too magical, instead we talked more about mystical. On our side it's really important to see players connect with the games and the realistic believable aspect is important for this, but that said we are going to have some stuff that looks weird and is mystical. But we will not have zombies in this one."