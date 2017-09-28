There will be no Diablo 3 announcements at BlizzCon, but things are happening

Last year's BlizzCon was a big one for Big Red: Blizzard announced plans to bring the original Diablo to Diablo 3, and confirmed that a "reimagined" Necromancer class character was on the way too. This year, however, things are going to be a lot quieter.

"We want to give you a heads-up that while Diablo will be on the show floor, we won’t be making any new Diablo announcements. There will be a time for that at some point in the future, but that time is not now," community manager Nevalistis wrote on the Battle.net forums. "However, in addition to the special BlizzCon Diablo 3 in-game reward, we’ll also have Diablo panels for attendees and Virtual Ticket holders, and, as always, we look forward to a weekend filled with fun and revelry with the heroes who call Sanctuary home."

The Diablo 3 2.6.1 update is "on the horizon," and beyond that, "we're hard at work on the future of Diablo and exploring what's next for the franchise," Nevalistis continued. "Please be patient. Our passion for Sanctuary burns as bright as the High Heavens and as hot as the Burning Hells—and we’re excited to hunker down and get working!"

BlizzCon 2017 will run over the weekend of November 3-4. Tickets to the event are sold out, but all-access virtual tickets are available for $40 each at battle.net.