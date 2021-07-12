There are 'one or two' staff at Respawn working on Titanfall's security problems

The original Titanfall has been unplayable for a while now thanks to a persistent hacker taking advantage of security vulnerabilities in its servers. Titanfall 2 has been affected as well, though not as persistently (and at least it has a singleplayer campaign to fall back on). The long-running issue even caused some Titanfall fans to hack Respawn's newer game Apex Legends in a misguided attempt to draw attention to the matter.

During one of his regular "morning tea" livestreams, Respawn community coordinator Jason Garza answered a question on the topic from a player who wrote, "our community is at our wits end and feel abandoned".

"You're not abandoned," Garza began. "It's a game of whack-a-mole with this." He went on to explain that, while he didn't want to repeat that the team was working on the issue because "you can only hear that so many times before it becomes useless," they definitely are working on it. "Because now it's a different type of game with these people who DDOS and stuff like that, and blacklist and things like that, so we can't telegraph our moves, we can't say what we're doing. All I can say is we're working on it."

Players might not be so happy to learn that, as Garza went on to say, "The thing is we only have like one or two people on it because everybody else is on Apex." While the number of people assigned to seven-year-old multiplayer games at other studios is doubtless no higher, given how high-profile the issue has become—with the Save Titanfall website and Discord community committed to making sure nobody forgets a game still being sold for $20 is impossible to play—it's unlikely the community will leap for joy at this news.

Thanks, MP1st.