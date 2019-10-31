The Witcher trailer is here

As promised, although a little later in the day than I expected, the first full trailer for The Witcher series on Netflix has arrived.

I'll admit that I'm more impressed than I expected to be. Henry looks right, he sounds right, and the production values look like they've got some real budget behind them. And bathtub Geralt! That's a nice touch.

I don't know if a book adaptation will have the same resonance with fans who are only familiar with the games, but right now I'm feeling pretty good about its prospects.

The trailer also gives us a confirmed release date of December 20. Mark the date.