The Witcher season 2 first images reveal a truly Big Geralt

It looks like Geralt's got some new duds for the upcoming second season of The Witcher on Netflix, and they're a big upgrade from what he wore in season 1—and I do mean big.

His emotional shieldcan ward off any charmer,but his trusted sword he’ll wield,will be matched with new armour. pic.twitter.com/Z7yA6kZjRHOctober 5, 2020

His armor in the first season was appropriately Witcher-like—a light, leathery, stylish-yet-practical ensemble that prioritized mobility over sheer hardness—and, relatively speaking at least, presented him as a fairly average, everyday guy who's handy with a sword. This new outfit, on the other hand, makes him look like 220 pounds of ham hocks stuffed into a mid-'70s Chrysler car seat. Which is not meant as a complaint in any way, but holy cow, this takes Big Geralt to a whole new level.

It's not just my imagination, right? Our boy has bulked up.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix also revealed The Witcher Season 2 logline today, which, via Deadline, is thus: "Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich has previously said that season 2 of The Witcher will be much more linear than the first season, which bounced around quite a bit and was confusing enough that Netflix released an interactive map and timeline to help viewers keep up. Season 2 will also see the addition of more Witchers, including Vesemir, Lambert, Eskel, and Coën (who does not appear in the games), and other characters including the cursed man Nivellen and the elf sorceress Francesca Findabair.

The Witcher season 2 doesn't have a start date yet: It's now in production, following a delay start to filming forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. If you're just getting into it now for some reason, here's all you need to know for a running start.