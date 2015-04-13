The Witcher 3 screenshots show Geralt in 4K

That sound you can hear is PCs up and down the country whimpering at the idea of rendering The Witcher 3 in 4K. For the majority of us unable to perform such a feat, here's an idea of what it might be like courtesy of CD Projekt RED's recently tweeted screenshots.

In other recent Witcher happenings, a five minute trailer expanded on the game's realism, maturity and unicorns. In addition, CDPR announced the game's post release plans—with two expansions planned.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is due out next month, on May 19.