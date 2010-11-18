The Witcher 2 is coming to Good Old Games next year

CD Projekt, the company behind both Good Old Games and The Witcher 2, recently announced that the Witcher 2 would be coming out on may 17th next year. Later today, they are expected to announce that they'll be selling the fantasy RPG sequel through their Good Old Games service, and it'll be DRM free.

As reported by Eurogamer , CD Projekt are expected to make the announcement at a press conference this evening. It's a slightly unusual move given that Good Old Games has so far been exclusively dedicated to re-releasing established PC gaming classics. This will be the first time the service has released a brand new game. The Witcher is expected to follow the example of the other games on GOG by being free of DRM.

The Witcher 2 has made a few showings since its appearance at E3 this summer, the most in depth of which is the video embedded below, which offers a technical overview of the many improvements planned for the sequel. It's in subtitled Polish, but contains plenty of footage from the game. For more information, head over to the Witcher 2 site.

[via BigDownload ]