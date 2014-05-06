Popular

The Sun and the Moon: defy gravity in this free momentum based puzzle platformer

By

More cool games have shaken loose from the Ludum Dare tree. The Sun and the Moon is a free (obviously) puzzle platformer in which the puzzles are in the platforms. You play a small, er, dot thing, that can dive beneath the surface of the floating world's platforms. Do so, and your momentum reverses, causing you to 'fall' upwards.

It's a cool twist on the mechanic, and good fun when you're oscillating wildly between regular and reversed gravity states. It's surprisingly tricky to get the hang of. As I dived into platforms, all too often I'd misjudge the momentum needed and fall to my death.

To complete a level, you need to collect all the, er, smaller dot things that are scattered around, before escaping into a black hole. It's the placement of the pick-ups that make The Sun and the Moon so good: grabbing each one requires you to carefully plot the path of your jump.

You can download The Sun and the Moon from its Ludum Dare competition page .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments