The Stanley Parable demo now available, ahead of full release next week

A demonstration of The Stanley Parable can now be downloaded from Steam. In it, some things happen, followed by other, different things. That's about as specific as I'm going to get, because the nature of those things is that they're better off discovered and experienced by yourself. So go and do that .

What's that? You're still reading this? There's really no need to be - you got all of the relevant information in the first paragraph. At a push, I could embed the excellent Raphael trailer, which gives you an idea of the tone of the demo and, presumably, the final game.

Still need more, you insatiable consumer of ephemera? Well you can always play the original Source SDK mod. That's here .

The Stanley Parable is out October 17th. Which you would have found out for yourself if you'd played the demo .