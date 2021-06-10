The sky is falling in Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 4 reveal trailer

We finally got our first proper look at Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 during the opening stream of Summer Game Fest. The new season will bring new weapons, maps, something called the 'hijacked gulag,' and what definitely looks like a fire-breathing dragon to Zombies.

Here's what we gleaned from the reveal trailer, which mainly focused on Black Ops - Cold War content:



New maps: Collateral (6v6 & 12v12), Amsterdam (2v2), Hijacked (6v6)

New mode: Two teams fighting for control over a crashed satellite

Zombies: A fire-breathing dragon, a giant biped monster, and a flaming train

As is standard with every season, we can also expect new guns and a handful of operators added to the mix. One of those operators starred in this trailer, a red mask-wearing tough guy.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is launching next week on June 17.