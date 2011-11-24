The Secret World creative director on the future of MMOs, feature creep and real-world puzzling

[VAMS id="sWQDhz57jK3to"]

A few weeks ago I got to speak to Ragnar Tørnquist at Funcom's offices in Montreal. He's the developer behind critically acclaimed adventure games The Longest Journey and Dreamfall, and now he's in charge of The Secret World - an real world MMO that's taking everything you thought you knew about the genre and throwing it out the window. It's shaping up to be something rather interesting. For more on The Secret World, read our hands-on preview , character preview , and PC Gamer US's interview .