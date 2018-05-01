The Ryzen 5 2400G processor is $154 from Newegg right now

AMD's Ryzen APU lineup has been a smash hit, giving budget PC builders the ability to play modern games without shelling out hundreds of dollars for an overpriced graphics card. Newegg currently has the Ryzen 5 2400G for $153.99, a $10 reduction from the usual cost and a $27 discount from the current Amazon price.

This processor has four cores and eight threads, with a max boost clock of 3.9 GHz. It effectively kills the market for the other 4-core/8-thread Ryzen parts, as it's just as fast and costs less. The main selling point is the integrated Vega RX 11 graphics, which can handle most modern titles at 1080p (though you might need to lower the graphics quality).

Keep in mind that the Ryzen APUs won't work with all AM4 motherboards. They need to have an updated BIOS to support the onboard graphics, and obviously they need to have video output ports (which many X370 and X470 boards omit), so look for 'Ryzen 2000 Ready' on the box or in the product description. All B450 motherboards are guaranteed to work, but those are expensive at the moment.

The Ryzen 5 2400G can be purchased from Newegg here. Make sure to use promo code EMCPUPE25 at checkout to get the full discount.

