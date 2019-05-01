The Razer Toaster is going to be a real thing

What started off as an April Fools joke is going to become reality. The Razer Toaster, formerly known as Project Breadwinner, is leaving the world of pranks and memes to become a tangible, real working machine that will probably make your current toaster become immediately obsolete.

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan caved to fans' wishes after years of toaster-hopefuls asking him about it every time he posted on Facebook. "I'm going to put together my team of designers and engineers. It will take a few years, but I'll be sure to share the progress," said Tan.

His announcement came soon after the Facebook group Give us the Razer Toaster reached over 1 million likes—or over 45,000 likes and 12 tattoos at the time of this writing, with each tattoo being the equivalent of 100,000 likes. And, of course, Mark Withers, the Give us the Razer Toaster Facebook page manager, is among the 12 people with Razer Toaster tattoos.

All those likes and tattoos didn't happen overnight, either. The Razer Toaster fan-based started in September 2013 when Withers made a deal with Tan: get a million likes on his page, and the CEO would find a way to make the toaster. It's unclear where the one tattoo equals 100,000 likes came from (perhaps from Tan himself), but it doesn't matter at this point. Razer is going to make the dang toaster finally.

I fully expect this toaster to have programmable RGB lighting, and maybe Razer will find a way to actually toast your gamer tag into the bread. At the very least, it should be able to toast a minimum of four slices while changing colors to indicate the level of toastyness.

