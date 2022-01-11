The queen of hot tub streams has bought an inflatable pool toy company

Audio player loading…

Amouranth, Twitch's hot tub empress, has bought an inflatable pool toy company. The streamer, who is notorious for pushing the boundaries of content on the livestreaming platform, is also quite the entrepreneur when she's not dipping her toes into hot water.

The streamer has been explaining her new purchase on her second Twitter account, @wildkait. There Amouranth posts a lot of details about her business ventures, like that time she invested in a gas station , and how technically it cost her -$110,000. Yes that's a negative sign, she's explained the maths and it's possible through owing less in income tax.

This time, however, Amouranth has put money into a pool toy company. Or more specifically, a "consumer pool paraphernalia, accessories and inflatable toy product manufacturer". According to her thread on the matter, the company she's investing in makes about $15 million a year in revenue, although it had a couple of down years due to the pandemic.

Just a few broad strokes:Company does ~$15mil in annual revenue. Is/was growing low single digits (but had a couple of down revenue years during the pandemic).High-teens % EBITDA margins (https://t.co/VMMpjVrgKj)And the WHOLE COMPANYJanuary 10, 2022 See more

She notes that this isn't just a small company either. It sells pool toys to both Amazon and Costco vendors as well as listing its own products on occasion. As well as making inflatable toys to play with in the pool, the same business also makes floating pool lights which have been featured in many hot tub streams for aesthetic purposes. At least by investing, Amouranth will get some lights for free now I assume.

This isn't going to be the last we hear of her enterprises. YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren is apparently working with Amouranth on their own business. What they're working on as a Super Smash Bros expert and an ASMR enthusiast, heavens knows. But from their continued success as creatives and coming up with ways to get the internet talking, it's probably going to be a hit. Amouranth even compares herself and Ludwig to Vader and Palaptine, which is just a tad ominous.