The Overwatch World Cup 2017 hits Sydney this weekend

If you're in Sydney this weekend, the Overwatch World Cup hits the Star Event Centre in Pyrmont starting today, and runs until Sunday. The proceedings will see "Team Australia" (which comprises players from Blank Esports) pitted against Sweden, Italy and Portugal, with the chance to compete at Blizzcon later this year.

But those aren't the only nations competing, with Japan, Spain, Finland and Vietnam teams all in attendance – basically, all the matches in Group C and Group D over on this world cup schedule. Here's the Group Stage format, straight from the horse' mouth:

Each group will play a round-robin, with the top two teams from each group advancing to a single-elimination playoff.

The two playoff winners from each region will make up the eight-team field in the Overwatch World Cup Final being held at BlizzCon in Anaheim, California.

The other three Group Stage qualifier events will take place in Shanghai, China; Katowice, Poland; and Burbank, USA. Check the official Overwatch World Cup website for details .

For tickets, head on over to Ticketek – it's around $60 (plus booking fees) for a three-day pass. The matches will be broadcast on the official Overwatch Twitch channel.