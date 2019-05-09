The next Kingdom Come: Deliverance DLC will let you play as a woman

The fourth and, apparently, final DLC release for the exceptionally good medieval RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance, A Woman's Lot, will be available on May 28. As the title suggests, the expansion will give players the opportunity to experience the poop-throwing majesty of Kingdom Come's game world as a woman: Theresa, a potential love interest for Henry in the main storyline, whose family was killed in the early stages of the game.

Accompanied by her dog Tinker, Theresa will play through her own separate, standalone questline in the expansion, although it will ultimately tie into the main story too, as you'll witness the battle that begins the game from an entirely different perspective. "A Woman's Lot provides the last puzzle of the Skalitz story, as you find out what happened just before Henry was found unconscious," publisher Deep Silver said.

A Woman's Lot will also be the last piece of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition, which will bundle the Treasures of the Past, From the Ashes, The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon, and Band of Bastards DLC releases together with the enhanced version of the base game. It was originally scheduled for release on May 28, but Deep Silver announced today that it's been pushed back slightly, to June 11.