The next Battlefield game will release next year

Following confirmation that both Battlefield 5 and Star Wars: Battlefront 2 are winding down, Electronic Arts has narrowed the official release window for the next Battlefield. Previously a company executive had offered a vague 2021-2022 window, but now we know it'll release next year.

The publisher confirmed as much with IGN, stating that "the studio [DICE] is focused on the future of Battlefield that we'll be bringing to players in 2021". Whether it's Battlefield 6 (or Battlefield 2) or another Hardline-esque spin-off hasn't been specified, but it seems likely DICE will want to get a mainline Battlefield game on next-gen consoles as quickly as possible.

It'll mark the longest break for the series in its history, and that's likely due to Battlefield 5's comparatively dire sales performance. EA CEO Andrew Wilson expressed disappointment with the game's launch, blaming the game's delay for its early sales falling a million units short than the company had forecast.

Battlefield 5 received its final content update this week in the form of Into the Jungle, though servers will of course remain live, probably for years to come.