The new Windows 10 preview build marks the return of tabs

For those of us who use our PCs for more than just games (gross, I know), Microsoft is again tinkering with a much-requested feature in its newest Insider Preview build. 'Sets' were first introduced during a previous experimental build last year, but now they're back, and apparently, even better than before.

Sets basically bring tabs to many of Microsoft's first-party Windows app – including File Explorer, Calendar, OneNote, Mail and more. In addition to the convenience of having two File Explorer tabs within the one window, you can also have different apps open within the single window, accessible through tabs. That's why it's called Sets, you see. "Sets is designed to make sure that everything related to your task: relevant webpages, research documents, necessary files, and applications, is connected and available to you in one click," reads the blog.

Again, it's only available to those with access to Windows 10 Insider Preview builds, but if that's you, there's a full breakdown of minor improvements over here, including new shortcuts. Fingers crossed it'll roll out properly soon.