The latest Smite Adventure is an RPG dungeon romp

Smite’s Adventures are limited-time game modes, and today Hi-Rez has launched its newest one: The Trials of King Hercules. It takes the god-slaying MOBA and turns it into a cooperative dungeon romp for three players.

“We are extremely excited to bring a full dungeon experience to Smite players for the first time ever,” says Travis Brown, Smite Adventure project lead. “The Trials of King Hercules is our most detailed Smite Adventure to date with unique methods of progression, quests, mobs, bosses, and loot drops. If you ever wondered what it would be like to take your favorite Smite gods on an RPG dungeon adventure now is the time to live that fantasy."

Everything you might expect from a dungeoneering RPG, you’ll find when helping out King Herc. A town hub where you can collect quests? Check. Gold and equipment gained from helping townsfolk and killing monsters? Check. And there are bosses too, of course. But you’ll only be able to tackle the final boss, the Lernaean Hydra, once you’ve unlocked the advanced hard mode. Kill it, and get special loot and in-game rewards.

An RPG adventure sounds like a good fit for Smite. As Hi-Rez are quick to point out, Smite’s camera and control scheme evokes MMORPGs rather than strategy games, so it shouldn’t feel like trying to cram a square peg into a round hole.

The Trials of King Hercules is free and available at any level. It’s out now.