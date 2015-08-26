The Humble Store adds a "Choose Your Own Charity" option

One of the cool things about the Humble Store is that ten percent of all profits go to support charity, so when you buy a game, you're also doing a solid for a worthy cause. That's added up to more than $3 million in charitable donations since the store launched in November 2013, but until now it's been restricted to a select few charities. But today Humble Bundle announced a new "choose your own charity" option that lets customers direct their cash to thousands of different organizations in the US and UK.

Picking your charity is simple. Go to the Humble Store and click the "select a new one" link in the charity window at the top of the screen. From there, you can browse the list of available charitable groups, or search for one specifically. There are big groups, like Doctors Without Borders, Greenpeace, and the American Red Cross, and more niche charities as well, like the Crest Care Chinese Crested Breed Rescue, Inc., or the Poole Harbor Canoe Club. You may also choose a charity at the checkout screen.

"There are a wealth of amazing charities out there," Humble Bundle co-founder John Graham said. "We don't ever like saying no to great causes but in curating things ourselves, we find ourselves mainly picking larger nonprofits that have awesome established global brands that we think will resonate with our community as a whole. With this new feature, if parts of our community want to give aid to homeless shelters in San Francisco and others wish to provide fresh drinking water to Ethiopia, they can choose as they please."

A more detailed breakdown of the process can be found on the Humble Support site. Humble Bundle says its database includes more than 35,000 charitable organizations, although at the moment I only have a little more than 600 to choose from—I've asked why and will let you know once I do.