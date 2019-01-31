The Fanatical Deluxe Mystery Game returns for $4

Fanatical’s Deluxe Mystery Game box has returned, containing a random game selected from a list of the best PC offerings, from blockbusters to indies, for a fraction of their regular price.

Spend £3.69/$4 on one of these boxes and you’re guaranteed one of the most popular games in the store. What you’ll receive is a mystery, obviously, but Fanatical has dropped some hints about what games you might find inside.

“Build, conquer and rule your own kingdom. Learn to survive in a zombie-infested world. Explore a sprawling sky-bound city. Or shoot-and-loot to your heart's content.“

Very broad hints, admittedly.

On Reddit, people are listing what they received, narrowing things down a little bit. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY, Styx: Shards of Darkness, Civilization 6 and Resident Evil 2 are among them.

The original box sold out in around seven hours, so while the deal technically ends in 11 days, stock could run out by tomorrow. There’s also a week left in the Reaper Bundle, which crams ten games, including Homeworld Remastered and Renowned Explorers, into a £4.59/$5 deal.

